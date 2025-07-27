MoS Margehrita tunes in to 'Mann ki Baat' with CGI Dubai

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Sunday tuned in to the 124th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat with the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Margherita said he finds PM Modi's journey to be an inspiring one.

In a post on X, he said, "Joined the Consulate General of India in Dubai family to listen to the 124th episode of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's Mann ki Baat. Always inspiring to hear his thoughts on India's journey, achievements, and the role of every citizen in nation-building."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1949388632306909673

The Indian Consulate General in Dubai said in a post on X, "Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, joined Consulate officials for the screening of the 124th Episode of Mann Ki Baat at the, Consulate General of India in Dubai."

https://x.com/cgidubai/status/1949419539881496592

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from several states, tuned in to the 124th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. From Delhi to Raipur, Bhopal to Agartala, leaders lauded the programme for its role in highlighting grassroots innovations and inspiring citizens across the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai listened to the programme in the national capital and Raipur, respectively.

Chhattisgarh CM Sai praised the programme for showcasing the achievements of individuals and innovations across India. He specifically mentioned that the Prime Minister's recent mention of Bilha, a town in Chhattisgarh that was awarded under the Swachh Bharat Mission, was a matter of "great fortune" for the state.

While speaking to ANI, CM Sai said, "The Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat takes place on the last Sunday of every month, and in that, he works to bring to the country and the world the new innovations that are happening in the country. Through this, the country becomes aware of the innovations of such individuals, and the people of the country are also inspired by them. Today, it is a great fortune that the Prime Minister mentioned Bilha, which was recently awarded in the Swachh Bharat Mission. This is a matter of great fortune for Chhattisgarh. This year, Chhattisgarh has earned a good name in the field of cleanliness and the Swachh Bharat Mission. Many cities have been awarded by our President. Raipur has also been awarded for the first time." (ANI)

