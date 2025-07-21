DT
MoS Margherita acknowledges diaspora's contributions in Eswatini

ANI
Updated At : 01:10 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
Lobamba [Eswatini], July 21 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita addressed the Indian diaspora in Eswatini, noting their contributions in building bilateral ties between both nations.

Margherita said that the diaspora helps further deepen the bilateral ties between India and Eswatini.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to meet the vibrant Indian diaspora in the Kingdom of Eswatini. Their valuable contributions continue to strengthen people-to-people connections and further deepen the bilateral ties between India and Eswatini."

As per the Indian High Commission in Eswatini, there is about a 3000-strong Indian community in Eswatini consisting of Indian-origin and Indian nationals. About 90 per cent of the Indian community in Eswatini are from the State of Gujarat, belonging to the Muslim community.

Earlier on Sunday, Margherita handed over ICCR scholarship letters to 30 selected students from Eswatini and wished them great success.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleasure to hand over ICCR scholarship letters to 30 selected students from the Kingdom of Eswatini. They are true ambassadors of goodwill and a living bridge of friendship between India and Eswatini. Wished them great success as they begin their academic journey in India."

Margherita visited the Royal Science and Technology Park in Eswatini which was built with Indian assistance.

Margherita said that it was a milestone in the India-Eswatini development partnership.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Another milestone in the India-Eswatini development partnership. Visited the Royal Science and Technology Park in the Kingdom of Eswatini, built with a Government of India Line of Credit worth US$20 million."

Margherita held talks with Prince Lonkhokhela, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Eswatini, on Saturday.

The two held talks on increasing cooperation in the energy sector.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Glad to meet HRH Prince Lonkhokhela, Hon'ble Minister of Natural Resources & Energy, Kingdom of Eswatini. Discussed ways to increase cooperation in the energy sector."

Margherita visited Eswatini, where he engaged in fruitful discussions with King Mswati III and several ministers on Friday, deepening existing ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

