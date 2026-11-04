DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / MoS Margherita discusses India-Caribbean ties with ACS chief in Madrid

MoS Margherita discusses India-Caribbean ties with ACS chief in Madrid

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:37 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Madrid [Spain], November 4 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Noemi Espinoza Madrid, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), in Madrid and discussed India's engagement with the Global South, particularly in the Greater Caribbean region.

"Pleased to meet Noemi Espinoza Madrid, Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), in Madrid. Our conversation focused on India's engagement with the Global South, particularly in the Greater Caribbean region," Margherita said on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The MoS met business representatives from Spain's textile and tourism sectors to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Advertisement

"Interacted with business representatives from Spain's textile & tourism sectors. Discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Spain cooperation in textile trade, sourcing, manufacturing, sustainable textiles, investment and tourism, while also highlighting the importance of enhancing people-to-people ties," he said.

Margherita also offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Madrid, emphasising his dedication to truth and non-violence as a guiding principle for global peace and harmony.

Advertisement

"Gandhiji's timeless ideals of truth and Ahimsa continue to inspire humanity," the MoS said in a post on X.

Margherita arrived in Madrid on Monday to participate in the 30th Ibero-American Conference Summit, where India is scheduled to join the Conference as an Associate Observer.

The multilateral forum comprises 22 member countries, alongside 12 Associate Observers and 20 Consultative Observers.

According to statements released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is slated to run through November 5.

Throughout his stay, the MoS is expected to hold bilateral meetings with key counterparts on the sidelines of the summit and engage directly with members of the Indian community residing in Madrid.

The Ministry noted that the diplomatic tour highlights a significant milestone within the framework of the ongoing India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence celebrations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts