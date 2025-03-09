DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / MoS Margherita holds talks with Nicaragua Foreign Min on expansion of bilateral ties

MoS Margherita holds talks with Nicaragua Foreign Min on expansion of bilateral ties

Margherita said on Saturday that Jaentschke and he discussed ways to expand the bilateral relationship between both the countries.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:31 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Managua [Nicaragua], March 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held talks with Nicaragua Foreign Minister Valdrack Jaentschke.

Margherita said on Saturday that Jaentschke and he discussed ways to expand the bilateral relationship between both the countries.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Had a productive meeting with Mr. Valdrack Jaentschke, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua. We discussed in detail ways to expand the range of India-Nicaragua bilateral relationship."

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, he interacted with the Indian community in Managua where he was accorded with a traditional Indian welcome, involving 'aarti' and 'tilak'.

Margherita said in a post on X, "Heartening to receive a very warm welcome from the vibrant Indian Community in Managua. There are around 50 Indians who are based in Nicaragua representing Indian ethos and values far away from the motherland."

Advertisement

Upon his arrival in Nicaragua, he said that his was the first ever Ministerial level visit to Nicaragua from Ministry of External Affairs.

"Arrived in Managua, Nicaragua. Look forward to engage with Nicaraguan leadership to take forward our bilateral relationship to the next level. This is the first ever Ministerial level visit to Nicaragua from Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India."

Margherita is on an official visit to Nicaragua from March 6-8. Earlier, he was in Uruguay from February 28 to March 2 and Bahamas from March 2 to March 4.

As a part of the last leg of his visit, MoS is in Nicaragua, where he will hold bilateral meetings.

"This will be the first-ever Ministerial visit to Nicaragua from the Ministry of External Affairs. During his four-nation visit, MoS's program would include meetings with Foreign Ministers, interaction with key political, trade and industry leaders and members of the Indian Diaspora, and a visit to bilateral development partnership project sites," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Earlier on Friday, Margherita interacted with Barbados cricketers and said that Cricket, a common passion that unites India and Barbados, continues to strengthen the bond between the nations.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper