MoS Margherita interacts with Indian diaspora in The Bahamas

Nassau [Bahamas], March 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita connected with the Indian diaspora in the Bahamas during his first-ever bilateral visit.

Margherita said he celebrated the growing people-to-people and cultural linkages between the two nations.

"Delighted to connect with the vibrant and closely connected Indian community in The Bahamas! A lively evening celebrating the growing P2P and cultural linkages between the two nations. Our increasing diaspora plays a key role in strengthening India-Bahamas cultural ties."

Earlier in the day, he was received by the Parliamentary Secretary of Bahamas, Jamahl Strachan.

"Happy to arrive in The Bahamas for the first-ever bilateral visit. Pleased to be received by MP & Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachan. Looking forward to engaging with the leadership and the Indian community to explore new opportunities and strengthen our growing partnership and P2P ties," he said in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Margherita represented India at Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi's and Vice President Carolina Cosse's swearing-in ceremony.

Margherita said he conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new government of Uruguay.

He further said that he looked forward to collaborating with the new government to strengthen relations between both nations in the future.

In a post on X, he said, "Honored to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of President H.E. Yamandu Orsi and Vice President Carolina Cosse. Conveyed warm greetings and felicitations from the Prime Minister of India to the new government of Uruguay. Congratulations to the people of Uruguay on this historic occasion. Look forward to collaborating with the new government to further strengthen the India-Uruguay partnership."

Margherita is on an official visit to Uruguay from February 28 to March 2, the Bahamas from March 2 to March 4, Barbados from March 4 to March 6 and Nicaragua from March 6 to March 8. (ANI)

