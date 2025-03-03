DT
PT
Home / World / MoS Margherita interacts with Indian diaspora in The Bahamas

MoS Margherita interacts with Indian diaspora in The Bahamas


ANI
Updated At : 10:51 PM Mar 03, 2025 IST
Nassau [Bahamas], March 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita connected with the Indian diaspora in the Bahamas during his first-ever bilateral visit.

Margherita said he celebrated the growing people-to-people and cultural linkages between the two nations.

"Delighted to connect with the vibrant and closely connected Indian community in The Bahamas! A lively evening celebrating the growing P2P and cultural linkages between the two nations. Our increasing diaspora plays a key role in strengthening India-Bahamas cultural ties."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1896553333155914227

Earlier in the day, he was received by the Parliamentary Secretary of Bahamas, Jamahl Strachan.

"Happy to arrive in The Bahamas for the first-ever bilateral visit. Pleased to be received by MP & Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachan. Looking forward to engaging with the leadership and the Indian community to explore new opportunities and strengthen our growing partnership and P2P ties," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1896376515631472669

Earlier on Sunday, Margherita represented India at Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi's and Vice President Carolina Cosse's swearing-in ceremony.

Margherita said he conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new government of Uruguay.

He further said that he looked forward to collaborating with the new government to strengthen relations between both nations in the future.

In a post on X, he said, "Honored to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of President H.E. Yamandu Orsi and Vice President Carolina Cosse. Conveyed warm greetings and felicitations from the Prime Minister of India to the new government of Uruguay. Congratulations to the people of Uruguay on this historic occasion. Look forward to collaborating with the new government to further strengthen the India-Uruguay partnership."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1895982681525272717

Margherita is on an official visit to Uruguay from February 28 to March 2, the Bahamas from March 2 to March 4, Barbados from March 4 to March 6 and Nicaragua from March 6 to March 8. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

