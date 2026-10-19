MoS Margherita meets members of Indian diaspora in New Zealand’s Auckland

Auckland [New Zealand], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met members of the Indian diaspora hailing from North-East India in Auckland on Monday.

He lauded the diaspora community for enriching New Zealand's diverse cultural landscape and strengthening bilateral relations between the two sovereign nations. India's High Commissioner to New Zealand, Muanuanpuii Saiawi, along with other dignitaries, was present on the occasion.

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In a post on X, Margherita said, "Had a warm and heartfelt interaction with members of the Indian diaspora from North-East India in Auckland. It was a pleasure to connect with this vibrant community, whose cultural richness and contributions enrich New Zealand's multicultural fabric and strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship between India & New Zealand."

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He further said, "The interaction also reflected the community's appreciation of PM Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service and his continued commitment to addressing the concerns and aspirations of the Indian diaspora across the world."

Prior to this engagement, on Sunday, MoS Margherita met New Zealand's Minister of Police, Mark Mitchell, in Auckland, where discussions covered matters of shared significance alongside strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

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These discussions between Margherita and Mitchell took place during a corporate gathering hosted by the India New Zealand Business Council in Auckland.

Following their meeting, MoS Margherita posted on X, "Happy to meet New Zealand Minister Hon. Mark Mitchell at a business event organised by the India New Zealand Business Council during my visit to Auckland. Glad to exchange views on issues of mutual importance and explore avenues to strengthen India-New Zealand ties."

During the business interaction, Margherita drew attention to Prime Minister Modi's 5F framework, comprising Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, which aims to bolster India's textile supply chain and broaden international market access.

In a post on X, he noted, "Participated in a business interaction organised by India New Zealand Business Council in Auckland, bringing together leaders from the textile and fashion sectors to explore opportunities for India-New Zealand collaboration. Highlighted Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's 5F Formula, Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, a vision to strengthen India's textile value chain and expand global market opportunities."

Additionally, Margherita sought divine blessings during a transit halt in Auckland while engaging with representatives of the Bengali Indian community.

MoS Margherita arrived in Auckland following the conclusion of his official visit to the Pacific island nation of Samoa. (ANI)

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