Home / World / MoS Margherita oversees signing of MoU on Recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia with Fiji

ANI
Updated At : 10:31 PM May 13, 2025 IST
Suva [Fiji], May 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday witnessed the signing of an MoU on the Recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia.

Margherita said it would help advance the cooperation between the two countries in the gamut of healthcare.

In a post on X, he said, "Witnessed the signing of an MoU on the Recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia. This will help in advancing India-Fiji cooperation in healthcare, standards, and development."

Margherita held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties between India and New Zealand during the meeting.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said Margherita also called on the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, on the sidelines of the India-New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) Dialogue during an official visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12.

