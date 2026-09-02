MoS Margherita, President of Nauru discuss strengthening of development partnership

Koror [Palau], September 2 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, held a meeting with Republic of Nauru President David Adeang in Palau on Wednesday, with talks centring on executing bilateral initiatives and expanding the developmental partnership between both nations.

Advertisement

Highlighting the engagement on X, Margherita stated, "Discussed the implementation of our bilateral projects and ways to further strengthen the development partnership between India and Naoero, including our cooperation in areas of shared priority."

Advertisement

Bilateral relations between India and the Republic of Nauru remain warm and friendly. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi serves as a robust development partner for the Pacific island nation, with its contributions receiving widespread acknowledgment.

Advertisement

The Republic of Nauru maintains a distinct affinity for India, stemming from New Delhi's pioneering role in proposing the nation's independence at the United Nations during the early 1960s.

Margherita's itinerary in Palau involves attending the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting alongside Dialogue Partners.

Advertisement

On the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders' Meeting in Koror, Margherita also held a meeting with Fiji's Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Sakiasi Ditoka, and Minister of Employment, Agni Deo Singh, to confer on bilateral cooperation and the enhancement of ties.

Documenting the exchange on X, Margherita wrote, "Pleased to meet Hon. Sakiasi Ditoka, Minister for Foreign Affairs & External Trade of Fiji and Hon. Agni Deo Singh, Minister of Employment, on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders' Meeting in Koror, Palau. Discussed our strong bilateral partnership, cooperation in multilateral fora and further deepening our development partnership. India deeply values its longstanding friendship with Fiji."

Earlier in the day, MoS Margherita held a meeting with Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Paulson Panapa during the summit's side events.

Detailing the interaction on X, Margherita posted, "Exchanged views on further strengthening the India-Tuvalu partnership, with a focus on sustainable development, resilience and the priorities of Pacific Island countries. India deeply values its friendship with Tuvalu and remains committed to being a steadfast partner in the Pacific."

Additionally, Margherita called on Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr, centring discussions on active development cooperation programmes and joint efforts across multilateral platforms.

During the encounter, Margherita reaffirmed New Delhi's dedication to broadening the enduring bilateral framework with Palau.

Sharing insights from the interaction on X, the minister noted, "Honoured to meet H.E. Mr Surangel Whipps Jr., President of Palau, on the sidelines of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting in Koror. Congratulated him on Palau's excellent hosting of the PIF Summit. Discussed ongoing and new development cooperation initiatives, our bilateral partnership, and cooperation in multilateral fora. Reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepening and strengthening our close and enduring partnership with Palau."

Margherita further held a meeting with Tonga's Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders' Meeting, where both sides explored avenues to expand the bilateral relationship.

The MoS emphasised the significance India places on its ties with Tonga alongside a collective vision for the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Providing details on X regarding the discussion, Margherita wrote, "Honoured to meet with Hon. PM of Tonga Lord Fakafanua, accompanied by Hon. Consul of India to Tonga Madam Fakafanua and HRH Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala, Minister of His Majesty's Armed Forces and His Majesty's Diplomatic Services, on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders' Meeting in Koror, Palau. A warm exchange on strengthening the India-Tonga partnership. India deeply values its friendship with Tonga and our shared commitment to the wider Indo-Pacific." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)