MoS Margherita represents India in swearing-in ceremony of President, VP of Uruguay

MoS Margherita represents India in swearing-in ceremony of President, VP of Uruguay

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi's and Vice President Carolina Cosse's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.
ANI
Updated At : 11:51 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi's and Vice President Carolina Cosse's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

Margherita said he conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new government of Uruguay.

He further said that he looked forward to collaborating with the new government to strengthen relations between both nations in the future.

In a post on X, he said, "Honored to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of President H.E. Yamandu Orsi and Vice President Carolina Cosse. Conveyed warm greetings and felicitations from the Prime Minister of India to the new government of Uruguay. Congratulations to the people of Uruguay on this historic occasion. Look forward to collaborating with the new government to further strengthen the India-Uruguay partnership."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1895982681525272717

Earlier on Saturday, Margherita paid a floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Uruguay and interacted with the Indian diaspora there.

Margherita said he was honoured to strengthen India-Uruguay relations this way.

In a post on X, he said, "Paid a floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Montevideo, Uruguay, and also interacted with the Indian community. Honored to uphold the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Uruguay."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1895820197791220220

Earlier in the day, he also met the Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining of Uruguay (designate), Fernanda Cardona, in Montevideo.

He said the two discussed issues of mutual interest.

"Pleased to meet Fernanda Cardona, the Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining of Uruguay (designate), in Montevideo. Discussed various issues of mutual interest and agreed to deepen and diversify the ties between our two friendly countries."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1895712204311445767

Margherita arrived on Saturday at Montevideo to represent India at the inauguration of Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi and Vice President Carolina Cosse.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1895582709759820159

Margherita is on an official visit to Uruguay from February 28 to March 2, the Bahamas from March 2 to March 4, Barbados from March 4 to March 6 and Nicaragua from March 6 to March 8. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

