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Home / World / MoS Margherita visits Dominica, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Belize

MoS Margherita visits Dominica, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Belize

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ANI
Updated At : 10:40 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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Roseau [Dominica], May 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State of External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita continued his multi-nation visit to Central America and the Caribbean, holding engagements in Dominica and earlier in Belize as part of India's diplomatic outreach to the region.

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In a post on X on Friday, Margherita said he had " arrived in the beautiful 'Nature's Island of the Caribbean'- Commonwealth of Dominica" and thanked Dominica's Foreign Minister Vince Henderson for the warm welcome at the airport.

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He added that he was looking forward to "productive discussions with the leadership of Dominica."

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Earlier during his visit to Belize, the minister paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the University of Belize campus in Belmopan and also visited the statue of George Cadle Price at Battlefield Park.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "The enduring legacy and values of Mahatma Gandhi, which resonate with the principles of the Father of the Nation of Belize, Rt. Hon. George Price will continue to guide future generations in India and Belize."

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Margherita's official visit to Costa Rica, Honduras, Belize and Dominica took place from May 8 to 15.

During the first leg of the tour in Costa Rica, Margherita represented India at the presidential inauguration ceremony of President Laura Fernandez Delgado in San Jose and held discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

In Honduras, the minister held meetings with senior government dignitaries, including the foreign minister, Mireya Aguero, to review bilateral cooperation across sectors.

In Belize, he met government leaders and visited sites linked to India-supported developmental initiatives.

In the final leg of the visit to Dominica, Margherita is expected to meet the country's leadership to discuss the full gamut of bilateral relations. He will also visit project sites being implemented through Indian grant assistance.

According to the MEA, this marks the first ministerial-level visit from India to Dominica since October 2018. The minister is also expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India during the visit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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