MoS Margherita visits Royal Science and Technology Park in Eswatini

Lobamba [Eswatini], July 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Saturday visited the Royal Science and Technology Park in Eswatini which was built with Indian assistance.

Advertisement

Margherita said that it was a milestone in the India-Eswatini development partnership.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Another milestone in the India-Eswatini development partnership. Visited the Royal Science and Technology Park in the Kingdom of Eswatini, built with a Government of India Line of Credit worth USD 20 million."

Advertisement

Another milestone in the India–Eswatini development partnership. Visited the Royal Science and Technology Park in the Kingdom of Eswatini, built with a Government of India Line of Credit worth US$20 million. ⁦@MEAIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/zbv0gpVu13 — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 19, 2025

Earlier in the day, Margherita held talks with Prince Lonkhokhela, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Eswatini, on Saturday.

The two held talks on increasing cooperation in the energy sector.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Glad to meet HRH Prince Lonkhokhela, Hon'ble Minister of Natural Resources & Energy, Kingdom of Eswatini. Discussed ways to increase cooperation in the energy sector."

Glad to meet HRH Prince Lonkhokhela, Hon’ble Minister of Natural Resources & Energy, Kingdom of Eswatini. Discussed ways to increase cooperation in the energy sector. ⁦@MEAIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/zcyPqyVNXc — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 19, 2025

Earlier, in an attempt to increase energy cooperation, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Senator Peter Bhembe, with a three-member delegation consisting of the Managing Director of Eswatini Electricity Company, Acting Chief Geologist and Chief Mining Engineer, visited Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to study iron and steel production units in India in November 2019.

Margherita met Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of Eswatini.

The two leaders held talks on enhancing relations in the agricultural sector.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Happy to meet H.E. Hon. Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of the Kingdom of Eswatini. Had productive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture."

Happy to meet H.E. Hon. Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of the Kingdom of Eswatini. Had productive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture. ⁦@MEAIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/P5Kf3NRPZJ — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 19, 2025

Margherita visited Eswatini, where he engaged in fruitful discussions with King Mswati III and several ministers on Friday, deepening existing ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two nations.

During his visit to the African nation, Margherita also met with Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Senator Pholile Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mduduzi Matsebula, Minister of Health; Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture; and Tambo Gina, Minister of Economic Planning and Development. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)