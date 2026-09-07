MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh discusses strengthening India-Saudi cooperation across climate action, manpower

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 7 (ANI): Minister of State of the Ministry of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Sunday met key Saudi Arabian leaders and held discussions on further cementing ties across areas such as labour, manpower and climate action.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the MoS said that he thanked Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Human Resources & Social Development of Saudi Arabia, for his hospitality.

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They held wide-ranging discussions on further strengthening India–Saudi Arabia cooperation in the labour and manpower sector, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our Strategic Partnership.

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Pleased to meet H.E. Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Human Resources & Social Development of Saudi Arabia. 🇮🇳🇸🇦 Held wide-ranging discussions on further strengthening India–Saudi Arabia cooperation in the labour and manpower sector, reflecting the depth and growing… pic.twitter.com/wi1knBKtfv — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) September 6, 2026

In another post on X, he said that he had a warm and productive meeting with Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The leaders reviewed the “excellent state of India-Saudi bilateral relations” and discussed cooperation on climate action.

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Had a warm and productive meeting with H.E. Mr. Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Reviewed the excellent state of India-Saudi bilateral relations and discussed cooperation on climate action.@IndianEmbRiyadh… pic.twitter.com/74mQK7mMoP — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) September 6, 2026

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to undertake an official bilateral visit, receiving a warm welcome from the country's Deputy Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Dr Tariq Al Hamad.

“Arrived in Riyadh on a bilateral visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Warmly received by Ambassador Shri Vipul and HE Dr Tariq Al Hamad, Deputy Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. I look forward to fruitful engagements with Saudi counterparts and meaningful interactions with Indian diaspora and business leaders in the Kingdom,” Singh stated on X.

Scheduled to conclude on September 8, the visit marks his inaugural official visit to the Middle East nation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Additionally, the Minister of State will connect with a broad cross-section of the Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia, as well as prominent Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals.

“He will interact with Indian workers, reflecting the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas,” the MEA highlighted in the statement.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss issues of mutual interest in the areas of human resources, skill development, environment, climate change and international affairs and further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia,” the ministry added.

These diplomatic engagements follow discussions held last month between India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, regarding the historic and strategic partnership between the two nations.(ANI)

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