DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / MoS Pabitra Margherita calls on Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

MoS Pabitra Margherita calls on Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Union Minister of State of External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, called on the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, after having participated in the 146th Girmit Day celebrations in Fiji as the Guest of Honour.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:01 AM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Labasa [Fiji], May 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State of External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, called on the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, after having participated in the 146th Girmit Day celebrations in Fiji as the Guest of Honour.

The two leaders held discussions on the deepening of ties and cooperation across key sectors.

In a post on X, the MoS said, "Honoured to call on H.E. @slrabuka, Prime Minister of Fiji, in Labasa following the Girmit Day celebrations. Had meaningful discussions on deepening India-Fiji bilateral cooperation across key sectors."

Advertisement

Through a series of posts on X, he shared several engagements he was a part of during his visit to Fiji.

In his address as the Guest of Honour for the 146th Girmit Day celebrations, MoS Margherita paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the Girmitiyas-- whose resilience, sacrifice, and spirit laid the foundation for a vibrant and inclusive Fiji.

Advertisement

"Honoured to join the 146th Girmit Day celebrations in Fiji as Guest of Honour, alongside Chief Guest H.E. @slrabuka, Hon. @FijianPM. In my address, I paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the Girmitiyas -- whose resilience, sacrifice, and spirit laid the foundation for a vibrant and inclusive Fiji."

Along with PM Sitiveni Rabuka, he also presented awards to the descendants of Girmityas.

MoS Margherita thanked the Government of Fiji for recognising their contributions by declaring Girmit Day a National Holiday

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1921934753034379565

On Monday, he virtually participated in the inauguration of the Yoga Centre in Seaqaqa. The centre is representative of the strong historical and cultural ties of India and Fiji and will promote holistic health and wellness.

He had also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora.

MoS Margherita was on a visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an earlier statement.

India's links with Fiji commenced in 1879 when Indian labourers were brought here under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning with the early 20th century, Indian traders and others also started arriving in Fiji. In 1920, the indenture system was abolished. Before Fiji's independence in 1970, India had a Commissioner since 1948, who was later upgraded to High Commissioner after independence. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper