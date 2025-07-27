DT
PT
MoS Pabitra Margherita interacts with Indian diaspora in South Africa, highlights India's transformation

MoS Pabitra Margherita interacts with Indian diaspora in South Africa, highlights India's transformation

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Cape Town [South Africa], July 27(ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday (local time), met members of the Indian community in South Africa and shared updates on how India's transformation is creating opportunities across the world.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Delighted to interact with the Indian Community in South Africa. Apprised them of the progress in our bilateral relationship. Spoke about the transformations underway in India that have enhanced our global outreach and created opportunities for Indians abroad."

Margherita is currently in South Africa to attend the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting under the South African G20 Presidency. During his visit, he held several important meetings and interacted with the Indian diaspora.

MoS Margherita also participated in the first session of the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting, focusing on combating illicit financial flows and Social Protection.

Highlighting India's commitment to inclusive development, he wrote, "Participated in the first session of the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting on Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Social Protection today. Highlighted India's key achievements in ensuring inclusive Social Protection for all and emphasised the need to bridge the SDG financing gap."

He spoke about India's strong progress in social protection schemes and emphasised the importance of bridging the funding gap for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Earlier, the Union Minister also met South African Minister Maropene Ramokgopa, who heads the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. Both leaders discussed key development topics, including debt sustainability and critical minerals.

In his post on X, Margherita wrote, "Glad to meet Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister of DPME, South Africa. Expressed India's support for the priorities of the South African presidency and emphasized the importance of critical minerals and debt sustainability for Africa. Also invited South Africa to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

