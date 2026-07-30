MoS Pabitra Margherita meets El Salvador envoy, lauds his contribution in boosting ties

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met with El Salvador's Ambassador to India, Guillermo Rubio Funes, in the national capital, acknowledging his efforts towards augmenting bilateral relations between the two countries.

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The engagement occurred on Wednesday as Ambassador Funes concluded his diplomatic posting in India.

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Reflecting on the discussion, MoS Margherita stated on X, "Met H.E. Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of El Salvador to India, as he completes his tenure in India. Appreciated his valuable contribution to strengthening India-El Salvador relations during his tenure."

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https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/2082347315067850807?s=20

Earlier in June, India's Ambassador to Guatemala, concurrently accredited to El Salvador, Raj Kumar Singh, attended the International Day of Yoga commemorations convened at the National Palace of El Salvador.

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Observed annually across the globe on June 21, the 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga was marked under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focusing on the significance of yoga across all age demographics.

In an update shared on X regarding the event, the Indian Embassy in Guatemala noted, "H.E. Raj Kumar Singh joined the celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2026 at the National Palace of El Salvador, highlighting yoga's timeless message of harmony, well-being, and unity. The event brought together participants in the spirit of health, mindfulness, and the enduring friendship between India and El Salvador."

Diplomatic exchanges between the two nations previously saw External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extend wishes in September last year to El Salvador's Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco, alongside the citizens of the Central American country, on their 204th Independence Day.

During the greeting, Jaishankar reiterated optimism regarding the future trajectory of bilateral engagement.

"Congratulate FM Alexandra Hill Tinoco, the Government and the people of El Salvador on the occasion of their 204th Independence Day. Confident that our relationship will continue to strengthen," Jaishankar posted on X at the time.

New Delhi and El Salvador maintain cordial diplomatic relations, with periodic Foreign Office Consultations serving to sustain momentum across bilateral channels.

Whilst India's diplomatic mission in Guatemala remains concurrently accredited to El Salvador, El Salvador established its resident Embassy in New Delhi in 2008, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

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