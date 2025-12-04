MoS Sanjay Seth receives Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth received Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov on Thursday at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Advertisement

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also present during the reception.

Advertisement

"Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri @SethSanjayMP today received Defence Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also present," Ministry of Defence stated.

Advertisement

"The Russian Defence Minister will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation ministerial meeting with Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh at Manekshaw Centre later today," the post added.

Belousov's arrival comes just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin lands in New Delhi for a two-day State visit, during which he will participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Advertisement

Putin's visit marks his first to India since 2021 and his first since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

During that meeting, PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the Russian President's car to the venue of their bilateral meeting.

Later, PM Modi remarked that he had held an insightful conversation with the Russian President.PM Modi has been a strong advocate for peace in the Russian-Ukraine conflict and has often reiterated his message to President Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.

Meanwhile, during this visit of the Russian President, the Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade and economic, scientific and technological, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda.

Ten intergovernmental documents and more than 15 agreements and memorandums between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries are being prepared for signing during the visit of the Russian President, TASS reported.

This is his first visit here since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The last time he visited the country was in December 2021. Putin's two-day visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will host a private dinner for the Russian President Putin after his arrival in New Delhi.

On December 5, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan, before he proceeds to the Raj Ghat to pay homage at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

The two leaders will hold talks in a restricted format and with their delegations at Hyderabad House.

Several agreements focus on cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, agriculture and academia.

Acccording to the Ministry of External Affairs, Putin's visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)