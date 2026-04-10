Naypyidaw [Myanmar], April 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met with Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with the country.

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During the meeting, Singh handed over a letter of felicitations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Aung Hlaing, congratulating him on assuming office.

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In a post on X on Friday, Singh said he "handed over a letter of felicitations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him (Min Aung Hlaing) on his assumption of office as the President of Myanmar today," Singh said.

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Called on H.E. U Min Aung Hlaing, and handed over a letter of felicitations from Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi to him on his assumption of office as the President of Myanmar today. Myanmar and India are close partners with age-old ties, as well as land and maritime… pic.twitter.com/uLHhfvgRtK — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) April 10, 2026

Singh emphasised India's age-old ties with Myanmar, citing their shared land and maritime borders, and expressed India's desire to further strengthen multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

Reaffirming India's regional approach, Singh emphasised that New Delhi remains committed to expanding cooperation across sectors.

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"Myanmar and India are close partners with age-old ties, as well as land and maritime neighbours. India remains committed to further strengthening its multifaceted bilateral cooperation with Myanmar under its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East' and 'MAHASAGAR' policies, and to extending developmental assistance for the benefit of the people of Myanmar," the post said.

MoS Singh embarked on a four-day visit to Myanmar from April 8 to April 11 to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President in Nay Pyi Taw.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Singh is scheduled to hold meetings with key officials of the Myanmar government to discuss ongoing trade, economic, and developmental cooperation initiatives.

The MoS will also engage with members of the Indian diaspora and Friends of India in Yangon, highlighting India's continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

According to Global Times, Min Aung Hlaing was officially sworn in as president earlier in the day during a ceremony held before the Speaker of the Union Parliament, Aung Lin Dwe. The oath-taking took place during the sixth-day session of the first regular sitting of the Third Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (Union Parliament).

U Nyo Saw and Nan Ni Ni Aye were also sworn in as vice presidents, alongside several senior officials, including members of the judiciary, cabinet, and key national institutions.

Min Aung Hlaing, who previously served as commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces, was elected president by the Presidential Electoral College on April 3, formalising his hold on power nearly five years after leading a military coup.

His transition from military leader to civilian president follows an election victory by the army-backed party, widely criticised by opponents and Western governments as lacking credibility and aimed at entrenching military rule under the guise of democracy. (ANI)

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