Moscow [Russia], November 4 (ANI): The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong condemnation on Wednesday regarding the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, directly placing the blame on ongoing joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea.

Addressing media inquiries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that security dynamics in the subregion show "no sign of stabilising and continue to deteriorate," pointing to Washington and Seoul's expanding manoeuvres as the root driver of the crisis.

Advertisement

According to Moscow, the joint war games near the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) represent overt aggression aimed at Pyongyang.

Advertisement

"Of particular concern is that the situation is deteriorating amid ongoing large-scale military exercises conducted by the US and the Republic of Korea near the DPRK border," Zakharova stated. "These manoeuvres are overtly provocative. By the participants’ own admission, they are designed to rehearse pre-emptive strikes against the DPRK, including with nuclear weapons."

Zakharova highlighted that these military manoeuvres are rapidly expanding across land, air, maritime, and cyber domains. She pointed specifically to recent operations such as the US-ROK Iron Mace command-post exercise, the ROK Hoguk exercise, US airborne operations behind simulated enemy lines, the joint Freedom Flag air exercise running through November 6, and the trilateral Freedom Edge exercises conducted in September alongside Japan.

Advertisement

Refusing Seoul's attempts to hold North Korea responsible for the heightened regional friction, Moscow defended Pyongyang's recent military actions as entirely consistent with international law.

"In these circumstances, we regard the measures Pyongyang is taking to strengthen its security and defence capabilities as entirely lawful and justified, in full accordance with the right to self-defence enshrined in the UN Charter," Zakharova affirmed.

Closing her statement, the Russian spokeswoman called on South Korea to immediately halt all provocative activities near the DMZ and abandon anti-Pyongyang rhetoric.

"We urge Seoul to immediately cease its dangerous military games and provocations, particularly in the Demilitarised Zone, rather than seeking far-fetched pretexts for accusing the DPRK or making empty declarations about peace, and to respect Pyongyang’s sovereign right to ensure its own security by all means available," she concluded.

The United States, South Korea and Japan commenced a five-day trilateral military exercise in September, proceeding as planned despite recent reductions to key Seoul-Washington exercises following directives from US President Donald Trump.

The multidomain Freedom Edge exercise initiated operations in international waters located east and south of Jeju Island, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced via an official press release.

“The three nations will leverage the drills to enhance operational capabilities and joint response capabilities across multiple domains, including maritime, air and cyber, while maintaining a robust and stable cooperative relationship,” the JCS stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)