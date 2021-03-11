Mosque blast in Afghan kills 33

KABUL, April 22
A blast tore through a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, killing 33 persons and wounding several others, officials said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban administration, in a Tweet confirmed the death toll and said 43 persons had also been wounded. It was not clear who was behind the explosion. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Thursday claimed a series of bombings, the worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 10 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more. — Reuters
