Home / World / "Most active": New Zealand's spy agency warns as China tries to interfere

"Most active": New Zealand's spy agency warns as China tries to interfere

ANI
Updated At : 01:15 PM Aug 21, 2025 IST
Wellington [New Zealand] August 21 (ANI): New Zealand's spy agency has sounded an alarm against China, saying Beijing is the "most active power" trying to interfere in the country's politics, society, and businesses, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

In its annual threat assessment released on Thursday, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) said the country is facing the "most challenging national security environment of recent times."

The agency said, "while several states seek to manipulate New Zealand's government and society, China remains the most active."

It named China's United Front Work Department as the arm responsible for interference operations abroad, according to The Straits Times.

"Not all of its activity amounted to foreign interference, and some could be beneficial," the report noted. But the overall warning was clear that China is deliberately working to expand its influence within New Zealand.

The agency further said, "Under China's national security legislation, individuals and organisations in China must comply with requests from the country's security services, as per The Straits Times.

The report pointed out that the Indo-Pacific has become the main ground for strategic rivalry between global powers. In this competition, China is described as a "particularly assertive and powerful actor," seeking to entrench its influence across the region, as per The Straits Times.

"It has demonstrated both a willingness and capability to undertake intelligence activity that targets New Zealand's national interests," the NZSIS said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a trilateral meeting with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts on Wednesday in Kabul.

The foreign ministers reviewed the decisions made in earlier meetings and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the three countries.

Wang Yi also held a separate bilateral meeting with Afghanistan's foreign minister, where both sides discussed expanding cooperation in different sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

