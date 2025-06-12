"Most heartbreaking and traumatic time": UK Royal Family expresses grief over Air India plane crash

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): The UK Royal family extended condolences to the families of the victims involved in the London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Condolences poured in from all quarters of UK over the tragic airplane accident which took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

The UK Royal family offered condolences on the tragic accident. In a message, King Charles said, "My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones. I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time".

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak expressed shock and distress at the accident. Calling it a "tragedy", he offered prayers to the families of the people who lost their lives.

"Akshata and I are deeply shocked and distressed by the news of the Air India tragedy. There is a unique bond between our two nations, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the British and Indian families who have lost loved ones today", Sunak wrote on X.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, expressed grief at the devastating plane crash and gave a consular assistance number for British Nationals who require assistance.

In a post on X, she said, "I'm deeply saddened by the news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad today. My thoughts are with the people and families of everyone affected.

We're working with local authorities and the airline to seek further information. We stand ready to support British nationals who require consular assistance - you can call the FCDO on +44 20 7008 5000 or Air India on 1800 5691 444."

UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel offered prayers to the victims of the plane crash. "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the plane crash at Ahmedabad and with the emergency services at the scene. This will be a worrying time for the families of those on board. As further information comes forward, the Government needs to ensure it is working with Indian authorities to support British families affected."

In another post on X, she shared that the MPs from the House of Commons expressed condolences for the victims of the plane crash.

She wrote, "MPs in @HouseofCommons today expressed our condolences with those affected by the terrible plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected."

UK MP Bob Blackman also offered condolences. He wrote in a post on X, "My thoughts are with the families and loved ones after the dreadful new of a passenger plane crash in #Ahmedabad"

In another post on X, he said, "I have raised the #Amedabad crash in The House and thank the emergency services working at speed this morning."

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Air India flight crashed into the doctors' hostel near the airport perimeter.

Air India said that among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese, and one was Canadian.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airlines said.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has mobilised three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the crash site to aid rescue operations.

The Ahmedabad City Police has released an emergency helpline number for assistance and information related to the crash. "Ahmedabad City Police Emergency Number for Police Emergency Services and necessary information related to the Ahmedabad Plane Crash 07925620359," Ahmedabad Police stated in a post on X. (ANI)

