Home / World / Most powerful solar flare occurred in 1.5 months recorded

Most powerful solar flare occurred in 1.5 months recorded

ANI
Updated At : 01:00 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], August 4 (ANI/ Izvestia): A flare of M2 level was recorded on the Sun, which became the strongest in the last 1.5 months. This was announced on August 3 on the website of the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

"The last time a larger event was observed on the Sun was on June 20th. Then, at about 3:00 Moscow time, an outbreak of level X 1.9 occurred," the report says.

Over the past three days, 35 solar flares have been recorded, but they have not reached the M level, adds "Gazeta Ru".

According to scientists, so far there are no signs that the release of solar matter occurred towards the Earth. However, the location of the flare formation is located almost exactly on the Sun-Earth line, from where the impact on the planet is carried out with the greatest efficiency.

The IKI RAS reported on June 18 that a flare of maximum power class X was detected in the Sun. The explosion occurred in the same active area where two large June outbreaks were observed on June 15 and 16. The previous flare of the highest score was observed on the Sun on May 25. (ANI/ Izvestia)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Tags :
