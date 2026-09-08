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Home / World / MoU exchanged between Industries Department, Government of Bihar and AIM Global Foundation 

MoU exchanged between Industries Department, Government of Bihar and AIM Global Foundation 

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ANI
Updated At : 07:52 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar is emerging as a new destination for investment, innovation and industrial growth.

Continuing this momentum, the Industries Department, Government of Bihar, on Tuesday exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIM Global Foundation at the AIM (Annual Investment Meeting) Congress 2026 in Dubai, to promote a dedicated Food Processing Park in Bihar, anchored by investments from the UAE and the wider region.

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According to an official release from the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, the MoU was exchanged in the presence of Shreyasi Singh, Industries Minister, Government of Bihar. It was signed by Kundan Kumar, Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Bihar, and HE Dawood Al-Shezawi, President, AIM Global Foundation. Mukul Kumar Gupta, Director, Industries, Government of Bihar, was also present on the occasion.

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Under the MoU, the Foundation and the Bihar Industries Department will work to build an integrated agri-food and food processing cluster, drawing on investments from companies, institutions and investors in the UAE and the wider Gulf region. The initiative aims to leverage Bihar's agricultural strengths and position the state as a sourcing and processing base serving Gulf food supply chains, a release said.

"This partnership with AIM Global Foundation is a significant step in Bihar's journey to becoming a preferred investment destination. A dedicated food processing park anchored by UAE investment will help our farmers and industries tap into global supply chains, and reflects the vision of Chief Minister Shri Samrat Choudhary to drive industrial growth across the state," Shreyasi Singh said.

"This MoU lays the foundation for structured engagement between Bihar and investors from the UAE in the food processing sector. We look forward to working closely with AIM Global Foundation to identify concrete opportunities and take this partnership forward ahead of Rising Bihar 2026," Kundan Kumar said.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the AIM Congress 2026 in Dubai, reflecting Bihar's growing push to attract global investment into its agri-food and industrial ecosystem, a release added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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