MoU signed between Bangladesh and China on economic, infrastructure cooperation

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 5 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding economic and infrastructure cooperation has been signed between Bangladesh and China in Mongla, Bagerhat, in the presence of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The MoU was signed on Thursday morning in Mongla between Invest Bangladesh and China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).

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Saleh Ahmed, Member of the Industrial Zone Division at Invest Bangladesh, signed the MoU on behalf of Bangladesh, while Li Chongyang, Chairman of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, signed on behalf of China.

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Ashik Chowdhury, Chairman of Invest Bangladesh, and Dai Hegen, Chairman of CRCC, were present during the signing.

Under this MoU, opportunities will be created to expand investment and economic cooperation across various sectors in Bangladesh, including infrastructure, transport, logistics, industry, energy, environment and skill development.

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In addition to attending the signing ceremony, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the Chinese delegation.

Bangladesh and China aim to work together. The Prime Minister emphasised attracting further Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister highlighted that initiatives will be taken to set up more industrial factories in Mongla. To boost economic activity from Mongla to the northern region of the country, the government will take steps to rapidly build the necessary infrastructure to ensure adequate power and gas supplies.

The Prime Minister expressed special thanks to the Chinese delegation for employing Bangladeshi workers in Chinese enterprises across the Middle East. Terming the day important and joyful, the Prime Minister thanked Chinese investors for their contribution to building a strong economic foundation for Bangladesh.

Earlier, at 9:50 am (local time), Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Mongla, Bagerhat, by helicopter.

The Prime Minister's itinerary in Mongla also includes laying the foundation stone for the construction of two container jetties and related infrastructure development activities under the Mongla Port Expansion and Modernisation Project. (ANI)

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