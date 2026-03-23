Mounting allegations of state violence arise in PoGB

London [UK] March 23 (ANI): A new wave of allegations has emerged against Pakistani security forces, with political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) Amjad Ayub Mirza accusing them of carrying out violent actions against civilians in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), including the killing of children.

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He claims that at least 17 minors lost their lives in incidents reported from Gilgit and Skardu, describing the situation as a grave violation of human rights and an alarming example of state excess.

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In a press release, Mirza alleged that the use of force against unarmed civilians, particularly young individuals, has intensified fear and repression across the region. He further suggested that authorities are attempting to pre-empt large-scale protests, particularly those expected to be organised by the Awami Action Committee. In this context, he claimed a systematic crackdown has been initiated against the group's leadership.

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According to Mirza, legal cases have been registered against at least 15 members of the committee's central leadership and cabinet, including Comrade Manzar Maya. He also reported that security personnel have conducted repeated raids on activists' homes over the past two days. Among those allegedly detained are prominent figures such as Chairman Ehsan Ali, Muhammad Nafees, Nusrat Hussain, and Abrar Bagoro.

Mirza characterised these developments as deliberate attempts to suppress dissent and curtail political expression. He also highlighted the ambiguous constitutional status of PoGB, arguing that the region's lack of full legal recognition undermines accountability mechanisms. Raising ethical concerns, Mirza questioned the absence of legal action in cases involving the deaths of children. He pointed out the contrast between strict penalties for minor offences and the apparent lack of accountability for alleged state-led violence.

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Referring to the March 1 incident in Jutial near a United Nations office, Mirza questioned the use of live ammunition and the reported targeting of civilians, including minors. He also mentioned that during the recent unrest in Karachi, four victims were reportedly from PoGB. Additionally, he identified two brothers from Bagrot, Munawar Ali and Ikram Ali, who were allegedly killed during protests.

Calling for urgent global attention, Mirza has urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to initiate an independent investigation and ensure accountability for the alleged abuses. (ANI)

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