Tehran [Iran], July 6 (ANI): Mourners attending the funeral procession of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday carried banners and placards calling for the death of US President Donald Trump, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Images from the procession showed a banner reading "Kill Trump", with a bullet depicted running through the word "Trump". Other mourners carried placards featuring images of the US Vice President J D Vance, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside the words, "There will be blood."

Advertisement

According to Euronews, the funeral ceremony also featured inflammatory remarks from eulogist Mohammad Rasouli, who called for Trump's death while addressing mourners before prayers over Khamenei's body on Sunday.

"Why shouldn't we kill the one who killed my Imam and my Leader?" Rasouli said.

Advertisement

"It is a disgrace for us if we do not kill your killer," he added.

Euronews reported that posters and slogans supporting the killing of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also visible around the ceremony.

During his address, Rasouli urged attendees to chant "death to America" and "death to Israel," and declared that "Trump's killing is our duty."

He was met with applause after asking the crowd, when he said, "Why is the most despicable man in the world still alive?"

The developments come as US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) claimed that Washington can liquidate the surviving Iranian leadership with "one shot" if it desired, pointing to the congregation of top Iranian officials attending the week-long state funeral for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who lost his life in joint US-Israeli air strikes on February 28.

The US President, however, noted that Washington is not prepared to take such a step, maintaining that it intends to keep the diplomatic channels open with Tehran.

"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said in an interview with Axios.

Iran's state broadcaster Press TV reported that the funeral procession for the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, began on Monday morning in Tehran and is expected to last between 10 and 12 hours as mourners line the route, "the largest public gathering in the country's modern history."

According to Press TV, the procession began at 6 am (local time) from Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex, where Khamenei's body had lain in state for the past two days.

"Organisers expect the procession to last 10 to 12 hours, winding along a 10-kilometre [6.2-mile] route through Damavand Street, Imam Hussein Square, Enqelab Street, Enqelab Square, Azadi Street, Azadi Square, and Shahid Lashgari Highway, located near the Mehrabad airport," Press TV reported.

On Sunday, Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani led funeral prayers for the martyred leader, his son-in-law Dr. Mesbah-ul-Hoda Bagheri-Kani, his daughter Zahra Haddad-Adel, his 14-month-old granddaughter Zahra Mohammadi-Golpayegani, and Seyyedeh Bushra Hosseini-Khamenei.

Press TV said the funeral ceremonies will continue in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday, followed by processions at the shrines of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf and Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala on Wednesday.

It reported that the burial is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 9, at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, in accordance with Khamenei's will.

According to Press TV, delegations from scores of countries, including heads of state, prime ministers and senior officials from Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Tajikistan, Turkey and several other nations, arrived in Tehran to pay their respects on Friday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year, triggering heightened tensions across West Asia. Millions of mourners gathered in Tehran for the funeral ceremonies, where Iranian political and military leaders pledged to continue his legacy and vowed accountability for those responsible for his death.

Following Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. According to Al Jazeera, he is expected to skip the six-day funeral ceremonies due to security concerns amid continued Israeli threats. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)