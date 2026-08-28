'Move to safety': Nepal issues alert after China gives heads-up on fresh lake burst

The Nepal authorities on Friday sounded a fresh alert in flood-ravaged Rasuwa district after receiving information from China that another water body had burst on the Tibetan side, triggering fears of a fresh surge downstream.

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The Nepal Police, in an alert issued amid ongoing rescue and relief operations, asked all security personnel, rescue workers and members of the public deployed in the affected areas to remain vigilant and immediately move to safety following information that a “water dam” had burst again on the Tibetan side.

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The development comes barely two days after devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa area left hundreds dead or missing and triggered concerns over possible cross-border water surges from the Tibetan side.

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Rasuwa Chief District Officer Narendra Pariyar also confirmed, according to Nepalese media reports, that information about the latest lake burst had been received from the "Chinese side".

Related: China-Nepal flooding horror not over yet, lake formed by avalanche begins to overflow

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The police advisory urged those engaged in rescue and relief operations to immediately relocate to safer areas and report any incident to the authorities.

The alert assumes added significance as Nepal continues to search for hundreds of people reported missing following the flash floods.

A large number of Indian nationals are also among those who can’t be contacted, prompting India to intensify coordination with Nepal for their tracing and evacuation.

The authorities are expected to closely monitor water levels and developments along the border as rescue operations continue.