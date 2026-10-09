Mozambique Transport Minister visits Delhi Metro, explores training facilities

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Mozambique's Minister for Transport and Logistics, João Jorge Matlombe, visited the Delhi Metro on Thursday and toured its advanced training facilities and museum to gain insights into the metro network's development and operations.

According to an official release from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the delegation was welcomed at the DMRC Academy by DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL) CEO Sanjay Jamuar, who briefed the visitors on training and capacity-building initiatives undertaken by DMRC.

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During the visit, the delegation watched documentaries on DMRC and DMIL and toured several training facilities at the academy, including the Extended Reality (XR) Lab, Metro Signalling Model Room, Bogie Brakes Pneumatic Simulator and RS-2 Driving Simulator.

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The delegation also visited the Delhi Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro Station, where it gained insights into the evolution and achievements of the Delhi Metro network, a release said.

The visit highlighted DMRC's training infrastructure and capacity-building initiatives in the metro rail sector. (ANI)

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