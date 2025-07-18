MP CM Mohan Yadav meets global industry leaders in Spain to boost tech, industrial investment

Barcelona [Spain], July 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, as part of his ongoing investment outreach in Spain, held a series of high-level meetings in Barcelona with key representatives from leading global companies across the technology and industrial sectors.

During his visit, he discussed investment opportunities and future partnerships with Max Klippel of SL COATING (Power Soil).

As part of the engagements, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met delegates from the Servitize group in Barcelona, Spain, to explore collaboration opportunities.

Continuing the outreach, CM Yadav also met delegates from SumeetSSG, an Indo-Spanish joint venture between Sumeet Group Enterprises (India) and SSG Transporte Sanitario (Spain), underlining the growing synergies between businesses from both countries.

In a lighter moment during the visit, delegates from SportsFirst gifted a customised jersey to the Chief Minister during their interaction in Barcelona, reflecting goodwill and cultural connect alongside business discussions.

Further deepening the investment dialogue, CM Yadav interacted with delegates from AMEC Company, exploring potential avenues for industrial collaboration and investment in Madhya Pradesh.

He also met with Pol Valls Soler, Founder of Submer, a company specialising in sustainable data centre technologies. The meeting focused on aligning Madhya Pradesh's digital infrastructure goals with Submer's cutting-edge solutions.

Strengthening the state's ties with the tech ecosystem, the Chief Minister held discussions with Pere Duran, Director of 4 Years From Now (4YFN), a platform that supports start-ups and innovation, to explore possibilities of fostering entrepreneurship and tech incubation in Madhya Pradesh.

Broadening the scope of outreach, CM Yadav also met with representatives from SOGO Group, Norsea Global, and Hallotex, highlighting investment opportunities in the state's manufacturing and textile sectors. The meetings aimed at building industrial partnerships and encouraging companies to tap into the state's skilled workforce and growing infrastructure.

The series of meetings in Barcelona is part of the larger "Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025" initiative, aimed at attracting global investments and positioning the state as a competitive business destination in India.

Continuing this momentum, CM Yadav on Friday engaged with industry leaders and technology firms in Spain, further advancing the objectives of the initiative.

During his visit, he met Pau Abello Pellicer, Senior Managing Director of Institutional Relations at the Roca Group, to explore opportunities for investment and collaboration. The meeting focused on strengthening institutional ties and enhancing industrial cooperation between the two regions.

Taking the dialogue further, the Chief Minister also held a round table meeting with textile manufacturers in Barcelona, aiming to promote Madhya Pradesh as a competitive and attractive destination for textile investment.

Highlighting the state's growing engagement with the technology sector, Founder of Submer, Pol Valls Soler, expressed optimism about future collaboration with Madhya Pradesh.

"We are expanding worldwide. One of the key regions for us now is India. We were very glad about the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to explore how we could collaborate and potentially set up some of our supply chain there, together with commercial presence, and try to help the government make sure that the data centres in the region have the sustainability and technology standards required in today's AI world," Soler said.

He added, "We recently hired a General Manager for India because we have an interesting pipeline in the region... It is a perfect match for what we do... India is one of the fastest-developing regions. It has a lot of potential for what we do because of its sustainability culture."

Reinforcing this collaboration, MP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd and Submer Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost investment and partnership opportunities in the state. The MoU aims to facilitate the establishment of sustainable data centres, immersion cooling solutions, and green digital infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

In a broader context of the state's alignment with national priorities, CM Yadav on Friday highlighted India's growing global role and Madhya Pradesh's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, during his visit to Spain.

"PM Modi has resolved that we should have the capacity to provide free housing to as many people as Spain's population. Madhya Pradesh should also contribute a large number to this," CM Yadav said while addressing a gathering in Barcelona.

Emphasising India's evolving global standing, Yadav said, "Today, India is poised to take on the role of a leading partner for European countries. Along with India, Madhya Pradesh is also progressing steadily under PM Modi's leadership."

The Chief Minister also announced a new development in bilateral cooperation. "Yesterday, we also signed an MoU with the data centre on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government," he stated.

Yadav is currently in Spain to attract investment, strengthen partnerships, and showcase opportunities in the central Indian state.

As part of the visit, he also toured Spain's Mercabarna, one of Europe's largest integrated wholesale food markets, to explore models for developing Mega Food Parks, agricultural export zones, and multi-modal logistics infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister will remain in Spain till July 19. (ANI)

