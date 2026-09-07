MP CM Yadav begins Dubai investment outreach, inaugurates ODOP-GI exhibition, invites investors to GIS 2027

Dubai [UAE], September 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav began his four-day investment and business outreach in Dubai on Sunday (local time), inaugurating an exhibition showcasing the state's One District One Product (ODOP) and Geographical Indication (GI) products and holding discussions with Indian diplomatic leadership and key representatives of the Arab world to attract investments and strengthen economic partnerships.

The visit is aimed at positioning Madhya Pradesh as a leading destination for foreign direct investment, global industrial partnerships and long-term economic cooperation.

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The state delegation is also set to participate in the AIM Congress 2026 from September 7 to 9, where it will showcase Madhya Pradesh's industrial capabilities, investment opportunities and development vision before a global audience.

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On the first day of the visit, Yadav interacted with the Indian diaspora in the UAE, met India's Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal and Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and held a high-level engagement with Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament.

Speaking in Dubai, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has opportunities across a broad range of sectors and that engagement with investors is intended to be a two-way process.

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"When we engage with investors, it is a two-way dialogue. There is immense scope for all types of investment in the state—be it in mining, the service sector, or industry, encompassing heavy industry, MSMEs, and the hospitality sector. We are making rapid strides in several areas, including food processing, textiles, AI, data centers, and semiconductors. A 'Science City' is also being developed here," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister's comments come as Madhya Pradesh seeks to broaden its investment base beyond conventional sectors, with the state pitching opportunities in emerging technology sectors alongside manufacturing, services, mining, hospitality and small and medium enterprises.

Yadav also inaugurated an exhibition of Madhya Pradesh's ODOP and GI products at Taj Dubai, Business Bay, bringing the state's traditional handicrafts, handloom and artistic heritage to an international audience.

The exhibition features six products representing the state's diverse cultural and artisan traditions – Betul's Bell Metal Craft, Ashoknagar's Chanderi Saree, Maheshwari Saree from Maheshwar in Khargone, Ujjain's Batik Craft, Bhopal's Zari-Zardozi and Gwalior Carpets.

The state government is seeking to use the international platform to connect these products with global buyers, expand their presence in overseas markets and create new economic opportunities for artisans.

The exhibition formed part of the broader investment outreach, with Madhya Pradesh seeking to present both its industrial potential and its traditional economic strengths to investors and business networks in the UAE.

During his meeting with Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Consul General E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the Chief Minister discussed prospects for attracting investments from the UAE and strengthening economic relations between Madhya Pradesh and the country.

The state highlighted its availability of industrial land, connectivity, logistics facilities, investor-friendly policies and industrial infrastructure. Yadav also sought the support of the Indian Mission in facilitating engagement with UAE sovereign investment funds, leading corporate groups, business organisations and institutional investors.

The Chief Minister invited the Ambassador and Consul General to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2027 in Madhya Pradesh.

As part of the outreach to the Arab business community, Yadav held a special luncheon with Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Arab countries across trade, investment, agriculture, tourism and education.

Yadav invited Al Yamahi and an Arab business delegation to visit Madhya Pradesh and participate in the Global Investors Summit 2027. He also extended invitation letters to representatives of 22 Arab countries for the summit.

Al Yamahi assured that he would participate in GIS 2027, according to the Madhya Pradesh government.

The engagement is part of the state's wider effort to build direct institutional and business linkages with Arab countries and attract investment into sectors ranging from industry and services to agriculture, tourism and emerging technologies.

The Chief Minister's Dubai programme also began with engagement with the Indian diaspora. Upon arrival at Dubai International Airport, the delegation was received by officials of the Indian Mission, following which around 50 members of the Indian community, led by Jitendra Vaidya, welcomed Yadav at Hotel Fortune Atrium.

Yadav described the Indian diaspora as an important partner in the development and global branding of Madhya Pradesh, underlining its potential role in connecting the state with international business and investment networks.

The Dubai visit is the first leg of the state's wider global investment outreach, with the delegation scheduled to use the AIM Congress 2026 platform from September 7 to 9 to present Madhya Pradesh's investment opportunities and development priorities.

With the first day's engagements combining diplomatic outreach, investor engagement, diaspora interaction and promotion of traditional products, the state is seeking to position Madhya Pradesh as a destination offering both established industrial opportunities and new avenues in sectors such as AI, data centres and semiconductors. (ANI)

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