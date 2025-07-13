MP CM Yadav calls on Speaker of Arab Parliament, invites him to attend upcoming Energy Summit

Dubai [UAE], July 13 (ANI): During his visit to Dubai, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav on Sunday called on Mohammed Al Yammahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament.

Advertisement

On the occasion, he shared information about Madhya Pradesh's industry-friendly, simple, and accessible policies and facilities that promote investment and invited Al Yammahi to attend the upcoming Energy Summit in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, he said, "During the Dubai visit, I had a courtesy meeting with Mr. Mohammad Al Yamahi, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament. On this occasion, I shared information about Madhya Pradesh's industry-friendly, simple, and accessible policies and the facilities that promote investment. I also extended an invitation to Mr. Mohammad Al Yamahi to participate in the upcoming Energy Summit to be held in Madhya Pradesh. In the context of the growing strategic relations with the United Arab Emirates, I highlighted Madhya Pradesh's active and constructive role and reiterated the intent for cooperation in the fields of energy, minerals, logistics, food processing, and green investment. I also expressed hope that Madhya Pradesh will become an active and significant partner in these bilateral partnerships."

Advertisement

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1944398300029018344

Yadav congratulated Indians working in Dubai for strengthening the relations between both countries.

Advertisement

He is in the UAE to meet investors, entrepreneurs, and experts and to introduce them to the possibilities of Madhya Pradesh, under the 'Global Dialogue 2025'. The Indian diaspora in Dubai welcomed Yadav on Sunday upon his arrival at Dubai.

In a post on X, he said, "Indians in Dubai have carved a unique identity through their hard work, culture, and values. Today, during my UAE visit, meeting Indian brothers, sisters, and youth at the Taj Hotel in Dubai has filled my heart with joy. Heartfelt gratitude for all your warmth!"

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1944364281929019800

As part of MP Global Dialogue 2025, Yadav received a warm welcome in Dubai from the Indian diaspora, including Jitendra Vaidya, President IPF UAE and was greeted by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai marking the beginning of his UAE visit to promote investment in Madhya Pradesh.

https://x.com/CMMadhyaPradesh/status/1944372775688483085

https://x.com/Industryminist1/status/1944368513851789452

https://x.com/CMMadhyaPradesh/status/1944340910520864806

CM Yadav is in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)