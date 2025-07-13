DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / MP CM Yadav calls on Speaker of Arab Parliament, invites him to attend upcoming Energy Summit

MP CM Yadav calls on Speaker of Arab Parliament, invites him to attend upcoming Energy Summit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:10 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], July 13 (ANI): During his visit to Dubai, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav on Sunday called on Mohammed Al Yammahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament.

Advertisement

On the occasion, he shared information about Madhya Pradesh's industry-friendly, simple, and accessible policies and facilities that promote investment and invited Al Yammahi to attend the upcoming Energy Summit in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, he said, "During the Dubai visit, I had a courtesy meeting with Mr. Mohammad Al Yamahi, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament. On this occasion, I shared information about Madhya Pradesh's industry-friendly, simple, and accessible policies and the facilities that promote investment. I also extended an invitation to Mr. Mohammad Al Yamahi to participate in the upcoming Energy Summit to be held in Madhya Pradesh. In the context of the growing strategic relations with the United Arab Emirates, I highlighted Madhya Pradesh's active and constructive role and reiterated the intent for cooperation in the fields of energy, minerals, logistics, food processing, and green investment. I also expressed hope that Madhya Pradesh will become an active and significant partner in these bilateral partnerships."

Advertisement

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1944398300029018344

Yadav congratulated Indians working in Dubai for strengthening the relations between both countries.

Advertisement

He is in the UAE to meet investors, entrepreneurs, and experts and to introduce them to the possibilities of Madhya Pradesh, under the 'Global Dialogue 2025'. The Indian diaspora in Dubai welcomed Yadav on Sunday upon his arrival at Dubai.

In a post on X, he said, "Indians in Dubai have carved a unique identity through their hard work, culture, and values. Today, during my UAE visit, meeting Indian brothers, sisters, and youth at the Taj Hotel in Dubai has filled my heart with joy. Heartfelt gratitude for all your warmth!"

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1944364281929019800

As part of MP Global Dialogue 2025, Yadav received a warm welcome in Dubai from the Indian diaspora, including Jitendra Vaidya, President IPF UAE and was greeted by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai marking the beginning of his UAE visit to promote investment in Madhya Pradesh.

https://x.com/CMMadhyaPradesh/status/1944372775688483085

https://x.com/Industryminist1/status/1944368513851789452

https://x.com/CMMadhyaPradesh/status/1944340910520864806

CM Yadav is in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts