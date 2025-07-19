DT
Home / World / "MP first choice of investors": CM Mohan Yadav at diaspora address

"MP first choice of investors": CM Mohan Yadav at diaspora address

ANI
Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Barcelona [Spain], July 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday (local time) addressed the Indian diaspora in Spain under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025'.

Yadav said that he was proud of the fact that Madhya Pradesh is the first choice of investors, thus aiding in the country's progress.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, the heartfelt dialogue with our Indian diaspora brothers and sisters settled in Spain, under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025,' will always remain vivid in my memories. We are proud that Madhya Pradesh, which has become the first choice of investors, is playing a leading role in the nation's progress. Together, with a team spirit, we will take this saga of pride to new heights."

Yadav also held a roundtable meeting under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025' with leading European textile machinery manufacturers and experts.

Yadav said the meeting yielded positive discussions on textile machinery manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' initiatives.

In a post on X, he said, "Under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025', a roundtable meeting was held today in Barcelona, Spain, with leading European textile machinery manufacturers and experts. The discussion focused extensively on the possibilities of establishing advanced production units in Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, positive discussions were held on developing the state as a global hub for textile machinery manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' initiatives."

The objective of the meeting was to establish Madhya Pradesh as a textile machinery manufacturing hub and promote partnerships with European technology providers. Yadav gave information about the state's investor-friendly policies, special textile parks, SEZs, and incentive schemes.

CM Yadav expressed his commitment to promoting technology transfer and sustainable production. European companies were invited to establish production units in Madhya Pradesh, according to an official statement.

Key representatives from leading textile machinery companies in the US, Italy, and Spain attended the meeting.

Leading textile companies in Madhya Pradesh, including Best Corp, Pratibha Syntex, Shreeji Polymers, and DB Group, also participated in the meeting, the statement read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

