MP Shashi Tharoor-led all-party delegation meets Guyana National Assembly Speaker Manzoor Nadir

Georgetown [Guyana], May 27 (ANI): All-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met with the Speaker of Guyana's National Assembly and conveyed India's message against terrorism.

From the Original Parliament building, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared India's response to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack. He said, "Our government gave such a response, but it did so in a very calibrated, measured, precise manner. It wasn't interested in saying we're going to war with the whole country. We are simply going to assault specific sites that have been known and identified as belonging to housing basic organisations that are listed by the United Nations Sanctions Committee and organisations which are on the wanted terrorist lists of the US government as well, and we hit them and we hit them hard, but we were very careful to do so at night when there were no civilians likely to go out to minimise collateral damage, very careful to avoid any government sites, any military sites, any civilians. Nonetheless, Pakistan chose to respond initially with indiscriminate artillery shelling which killed 19 civilians on our side of the border, including people in the Gurdwara, a Sikh temple, and in a Christian convent,"

On the occasion, Speaker of the Parliament, Manzoor Nadir said, "Guyana respects India for its democracy, its contributions to the Global South".

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

