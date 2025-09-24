MP: Singapore Consul General meets CM, holds discussion on investment promotion in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Consul General of Singapore Cheong Ming Foong met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence on Wednesday and held a detailed discussion on investment promotion in the state.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Today, at Bhopal Residence, the Consul General of Singapore Mr Cheong Ming Foong, paid a courtesy visit. On this occasion, a detailed discussion took place regarding investment promotion in the state."

आज भोपाल निवास पर सिंगापुर के काउंसलेट जनरल श्री Cheong Ming Foong जी ने सौजन्य भेंट की। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश में निवेश संवर्धन पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। pic.twitter.com/xfVZGQSJsO — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 24, 2025

Singapore's Embassy also said in a post on X, "Called on Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav this morning. We discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership, building on our existing collaborations in skills dev & renewable energy, and exploring exciting new opportunities."

Called on Madhya Pradesh CM @DrMohanYadav51 this morning. We discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership, building on our existing collaborations in skills dev & renewable energy, and exploring exciting new opportunities. 🇸🇬🇮🇳 - CG Cheong pic.twitter.com/sSgwJaYcpW — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) September 24, 2025

India-Singapore relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore in September 2024. With shared history, long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, India-Singapore cooperation has deepened and diversified over the years, a statement by the MEA said.

Prime Minister visited Singapore on 4-5 September 2024. Prime Minister had meetings with Prime Minister Wong, Senior Minister (and former Prime Minister) Lee and Emeritus Senior Minister (and former Prime Minister) Goh. Prime Minister called on President Tharman, as per MEA.

Prime Minister also interacted with Singapore business leaders and visited AEM, a Singapore company in semiconductor sector. Prime Minister Wong accompanied Prime Minister for the visit to AEM. During this visit, bilateral relations were elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, MoUs on cooperation in the areas of Semiconductor Ecosystem, Digital Technologies, Healthcare and Skill Development were exchanged and a Joint Statement was issued.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam paid a State Visit to India from 14-18 January 2025. He was accompanied by Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.

Apart from meetings with President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, several cabinet ministers also called on President Tharman. After Delhi, President Tharman visited Odisha, where several MoUs between Odisha government entities and Singaporean companies, in areas of fintech, skills, green energy and industrial parks, were signed. (ANI)

