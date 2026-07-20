MQ-9 drone reportedly shot down over western Iran

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): An MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle has reportedly been intercepted and brought down over Eslamabad-e Gharb in the western Kermanshah province of Iran, according to a report by the Mehr News Agency.

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The Iranian news outlet stated that the drone was targeted by an advanced air defence system. According to Mehr, this system is operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force and is connected to the integrated air defence network of Iran.

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This major drone interception comes as the United States military launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against targets inside Iran early on Monday morning, following the death of an American service member during an operation in northern Iraq.

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According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the fatal incident occurred during the "controlled detonation" of a downed Iranian drone, which also left another service member injured. The latest bombardments represent an ongoing series of American military actions against Iran, amid rapidly escalating hostilities between the two nations.

Adding to the volatile situation, the British military reported that a vessel caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz near the Omani coastline, coinciding with the commencement of the airstrikes. While the exact cause of the blaze off Oman remains undetermined, the US military had previously advised maritime traffic to utilise this specific route to circumvent waters controlled by Tehran.

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Confirming the latest deployment of military force, CENTCOM issued a statement via a post on X, stating, "CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night. The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

Speaking to reporters upon his return to Washington after attending the FIFA World Cup final, US President Donald Trump stated that these latest military operations were executed to honour the American troops killed in recent hostilities. Trump stated, "We hit them very hard again tonight, and we did that in honor of the, probably three, it's probably three great patriots."

When questioned about the military fatalities, the US President remarked, "We feel very badly," adding that those who died were fighting so that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

The recent American casualty occurred on July 18 in northern Iraq during the disposal of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle. In a formal briefing released on Sunday, CENTCOM confirmed the death and noted that a second service member sustained mild injuries during the detonation, though the identity of the deceased soldier has been withheld.

The fatality on Saturday raises the total number of US service members killed to 17 since the United States and Israel initiated military campaigns against Iran on February 28.

In response to the ongoing allied campaign, Tehran has launched retaliatory strikes against US-allied nations across the Middle East. Consequently, air defence systems were activated once again in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait to intercept incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

Further intensifying the regional crossfire, Iran's official news agency, IRNA, reported on Monday that Tehran had dispatched a fresh volley of missiles from the western Lorestan province directed towards "enemy targets."

As the conflict spreads, the US Embassy in Bahrain issued a security alert, cautioning that "Iran may seek to target unspecified locations in central Manama," the capital, without elaborating.

Concurrently, authorities in Israel warned that missiles directed at neighbouring Jordan could result in fire spilling over into Israeli territory, marking the first such risk observed in several weeks. (ANI)

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