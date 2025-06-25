MQM leader Altaf Hussain urges India to speak up against 'genocide' of Mohajirs in Pakistan

London [UK], June 25 (ANI): The exiled leader and founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders in India, urging them to speak up against what he termed as "systematic state atrocities" and "genocide" targeting the Mohajir community in Pakistan.

Advertisement

In an address delivered via TikTok, Altaf Hussain condemned the political and military elite in Pakistan for branding Mohajirs, who migrated from India to Pakistan during and after the 1947 Partition, as traitors and Indian spies.

He appealed to PM Modi to take "immediate notice" of the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Pakistan Army, specifically pointing to events that began on June 19, 1992, when military operations were launched against Mohajirs. "The campaign of state-sponsored violence initiated on that day remains ongoing even today," he asserted.

Advertisement

Altaf Hussain reminded PM Modi of the historical and cultural connections that exist between Mohajirs and India, emphasising that their ancestors lived in India for many centuries. "Those who moved to Pakistan are now being punished for that very decision," he stated, adding, "Mohajirs in Pakistan face harassment, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and systemic discrimination."

He urged the Indian government to provide the same compassion and support to the Mohajirs of Pakistan. "You offered land, resources, and respect to those who came to India. The Mohajirs in Pakistan are also part of your heritage. Please welcome us as well", Altaf Hussain appealed.

Advertisement

He stated, "Your voice holds significant influence on the international stage. India is on the brink of becoming a superpower. Utilise that strength to advocate for the voiceless. We implore you to speak out against the injustice, persecution, and brutality inflicted on Mohajirs by the Pakistani military," Hussain declared. Hussain called upon all Indian leaders and political figures: "Advocate for the Mohajirs of Pakistan. Let our suffering resonate around the world." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)