Home / World / MQM-P announces 'Karachi Bachao' campaign over worsening civic conditions

MQM-P announces 'Karachi Bachao' campaign over worsening civic conditions

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Karachi [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced the 'Karachi Bachao' campaign, raising concerns over the deteriorating civic situation in Pakistan's largest city and key economic centre, The Express Tribune reported.

The announcement was made on Saturday at a press conference held at the party's Bahadurabad headquarters, attended by senior leaders, including Farooq Sattar, Syed Aminul Haque, and Haider Abbas Rizvi, among others.

Speaking to the media, Farooq Sattar said Karachi needs to be brought back to its rightful position, noting that the city accounts for 65 per cent of Pakistan's total revenue and 95 per cent of Sindh's revenue, while contributing more than 50 per cent of the country's exports.

He said that, despite this significant contribution, the city continues to lack basic civic amenities, as reported by The Express Tribune.

He noted that Karachi's infrastructure is in critical condition, citing inadequate drainage systems, severe water shortages, and damaged roads as major issues disrupting daily life.

"These problems demand immediate and serious attention," he said.

For most Karachi residents, road accidents are part of daily life. This underscores a broader crisis: reckless driving, poor road infrastructure, and weak law enforcement continue to define the city's traffic reality.

In 2025, Karachi recorded 803 road fatalities. Yet, official data shows a 31.7 per cent decline in deaths in the second half of the year, with fatalities dropping from 477 in the first six months to 326 in the latter half. Injuries also decreased, from 886 to 642 over the same period, reported Dawn.

Authorities credit this improvement to data-driven enforcement, the e-challan system, and the creation of the Karachi Road Accident Analysis Team, which identifies accident-prone areas and recommends preventive measures. Stricter regulations for commercial vehicles, including mandatory tracking systems, have also been implemented.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah told Dawn that the introduction of digital enforcement has reduced daily fatalities from three to two per day. Four new fitness centres are being set up to ensure dumpers and heavy vehicles comply with safety standards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

