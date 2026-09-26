“Much to do together”: EU Ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet takes charge in India

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Jean-Eric Paquet has taken charge as the Ambassador of the European Union to India after presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, as he outlined areas of cooperation between the European Union and India, including trade, investment, security and defence, research and innovation.

He will fill the place of Herve Delphin, who served as the EU Ambassador to India.

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In a post on X, the EU in India said, “Together, we share a formidable bond. Looking forward to the journey ahead.” It added that as Paquet takes charge, “his vision is clear: collaborate, co-create & build on shared goals.”

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In a video message shared in the post, Paquet said, “I have now presented my credentials to the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. And with that, I'm starting my tenure as Ambassador of the European Union to India.”

“I don't think there can be a much better moment in the partnership between Europe and India. We are about to sign the Free Trade Agreement. I hope we also will have an Investment Protection Agreement. And we're also engaged in a security and defence partnership. So much to do together,” he said.

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Paquet said the partnership between the EU and India extended beyond trade and security, highlighting potential cooperation in research, innovation, digital technologies and clean technology.

“But the partnership is of course about much more than that. We will soon, I think, have Association of India to Horizon Europe. With that we can do much more in research, in innovation, for example in digital or in clean tech, in industry,” he said.

“With the trade basis, which we are creating with the FTA, this I think will generate solutions for the future, opportunities, and jobs as well. So, the policy is now clearly set out. We need to turn it into action,” Paquet added.

He also stressed the need to connect policy with people and said the EU delegation, along with EU member states, would work across India with different sections of society.

“And we also need to ensure that policies connect with people. For that, the European Union delegation, together with all European Union member states, we will work across India, with communities, tech entrepreneurs, businesses, students, India's youth, to really turn these policies into tangible outcomes,” he said.

Paquet said he was keen to travel across India and work with people to develop solutions and actions while also discovering the country.

“So now, I'm really keen to travel across India, to co-create these solutions and actions with many of you. And also discover this extraordinary and diverse country. So, if you have a favourite spot or hidden gem, don't hesitate to share,” he said. (ANI)

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