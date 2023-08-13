Mudslides, storms lash parts of China

Beijing: Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in China's southwest after heavy rain caused hillsides to collapse, while two people died and 16 are missing following a mudslide in the country's west, state media. Pti

Boat sinks in English Channel, 6 migrants dead

London: Six people died and dozens were rescued when a boat carrying migrants capsized Saturday in the English Channel, according to French authorities. The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea reported about 50 people were rescued. Pti

Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated after bomb threat

paris: The Eiffel Tower, among the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat. Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT). Reuters

#China