Mudslides, storms lash parts of China

Beijing: Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in China's southwest after heavy rain caused hillsides to collapse, while two people died and 16 are missing following a mudslide in the country's west, state media. Pti
Boat sinks in English Channel, 6 migrants dead
London: Six people died and dozens were rescued when a boat carrying migrants capsized Saturday in the English Channel, according to French authorities. The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea reported about 50 people were rescued. Pti
Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated after bomb threat
paris: The Eiffel Tower, among the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat. Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT). Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...