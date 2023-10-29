Multi-vehicle pileup kills 32 in Egypt

CAIRO, October 28
Thirty-two persons were killed and 63 injured on Saturday in a multiple-vehicle collision near Cairo, the Health Ministry said.
The collision took place in the morning and involved a bus and a number of vehicles bound for Cairo. A newspaper quoted sources as saying an oil leak from one vehicle caused the collision with some vehicles catching fire. — Reuters
