"Multilateral economic system should be inclusive for emerging economies": Indonesian Ambassador to India

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Ina Krisnamurthi, the Ambassador of Indonesia to India on Friday said that Indonesia became part of BRICS early this year, which shows its commitment to engage with everyone who wants to collaborate in the system.

"We became the member of BRICS early this year. It's the commitment of, Indonesia as among the biggest developing countries emerging economies in Southeast Asia to engage with everyone who wants to collaborate and cooperate in ensuring progress and development. And in fair and just say viable world and the economic system, multilateral system, we want to be inclusive for the emerging economies," Krisnamurthi told ANI.

The 2025 BRICS summit will be the 17th annual BRICS summit, to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from July 6-7.

Brazil announced on January 6, the official entry of Indonesia as a full member of BRICS, marking the first expansion of the group under the Brazilian presidency, which began on January 1. Indonesia's membership was approved at the Johannesburg Summit in August 2023 and formalized after the formation of the country's new government, which waited for the conclusion of the presidential elections in 2024 to confirm its interest.

In a statement issued by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government welcomed the country into the group, highlighting Indonesia as "the largest economy in Southeast Asia," as well as its alignment with BRICS objectives.

"Indonesia shares with the other members of the group the support for the reform of global governance institutions and contributes positively to the deepening of cooperation in the Global South, priority themes for the Brazilian presidency of BRICS, whose motto is Strengthening Cooperation in the Global South for a more Inclusive and Sustainable Governance," the document emphasizes.

With the country's entry, BRICS now has eleven full members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran and Indonesia. (ANI)

