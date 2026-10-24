Multiple earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2, 6.9, 6.3 hit Vanuatu Islands: UGSC 

Port Vila [Vanuatu], October 24 (ANI): Multiple earthquakes, including one measuring 7.2 in preliminary magnitude, were reported near the Vanuatu Islands on Saturday, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recording seismic events of magnitudes 7.2, 6.9 and 6.3 in the region.

In posts on X, the USGS reported a preliminary magnitude 7.2 earthquake approximately 200 kilometres west of Sola, Vanuatu. The agency also reported a 6.9-magnitude earthquake around 197 kilometres west-northwest of Port-Olry and a 6.3-magnitude quake approximately 170 kilometres northwest of Port-Olry.

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Meanwhile, India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 in the Vanuatu Islands on Saturday morning.

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In a post on X, the NCS said the earthquake occurred at 8:01 am Indian Standard Time at a depth of 20 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 6.9, On: 24/10/2026 08:01:30 IST, Lat: 14.098 S, Long: 165.493 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Vanuatu Islands,” the NCS said.

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The magnitudes and locations reported by the two agencies were preliminary and differed across their respective reports. Further assessments may be required to establish the precise characteristics of the seismic events.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage available in the information provided by the agencies.

The latest seismic activity comes days after an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Coral Sea on October 20, according to the NCS. The agency said the earlier earthquake occurred at 9:50 am IST at a depth of 23 kilometres.

Earthquakes occur when accumulated stress along faults in the Earth's crust is suddenly released, generating seismic waves that travel through the ground. Their impact depends on several factors, including magnitude, depth, distance from populated areas and the vulnerability of buildings.

The southwestern Pacific region is prone to seismic activity due to the movement and interaction of tectonic plates along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Seismological agencies monitor earthquakes to determine their magnitude, depth and location and assess potential risks to nearby communities. (ANI)

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