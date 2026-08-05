DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Multiple blasts, massive fire erupt in Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial area: Report

Multiple blasts, massive fire erupt in Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial area: Report

At least seven explosions heard within 20 minutes; thick smoke rises near Jebel Ali Port, no claim of responsibility

article_Author
ANI
Dubai (UAE), Updated At : 11:58 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Multiple explosions followed by a significant fire were reported along the coast of the United Arab Emirates early Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Iranian broadcaster Press TV, citing Arabic-language media and regional sources, reported that at least seven blasts were heard within a 20-minute span across the Jebel Ali industrial area in Dubai.

Advertisement

Press TV further reported that video footage depicted massive columns of thick smoke rising from the vicinity of Jebel Ali Port.

Advertisement

However, no individual or organisation has claimed responsibility for the incident, according to Press TV.

Meanwhile, Press TV cited media reports confirming that 'UAE authorities arrest two people for filming the fires' following the outbreak of smoke at the scene.

Advertisement

Situated in southwestern Dubai, Jebel Ali serves as a vital logistics, commercial, and industrial centre for the region.

The area encompasses Jebel Ali Port and the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), an international trade hub founded in 1985 that currently houses over 11,000 companies representing more than 150 countries. Linked to major highways, Jebel Ali Port, and Al Maktoum International Airport, the complex remains a crucial crossroads for global commerce, Press TV reported.

This comes as US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened "very soon" as part of a deal with Iran and Oman, while warning that the Islamic Republic would be "hit really hard" if it fails to reach an agreement amid talks over an interim arrangement to ease tensions in the region.

He further reiterated his stance that Iran would not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and linked the reopening of the strategic waterway to the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "Iran, as an example, will never have a nuclear weapon. They already can't, but they'll--it's going to be formal. The strait's going to be open very soon, or they're going to get hit very hard, and then the strait's going to be open."

His remarks came as the US, Iran and Oman are reportedly close to finalising an interim agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which has witnessed heightened tensions following the collapse of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran last month, Axios reported, citing two regional sources and a US official.

According to Axios, the proposed arrangement is aimed at restoring the ceasefire between the US and Iran and restarting negotiations with Tehran, including discussions related to its nuclear programme.

Trump said the US had earlier been preparing for a major military operation against Iran but decided to pursue diplomacy after receiving a request from Tehran for talks.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts