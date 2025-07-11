Mumbai: Indian, Greek Navies conduct Passing Exercise, enhance combat capability

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The navies of India and Greece held a joint passing exercise (PASSEX) off the coast of Mumbai, which enhanced maritime interoperability between the two countries, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said in a post on Friday.

The Indian Navy spokesperson and the Western Naval Command shared the details of the Exercise.

INS Tarkash had participated in the PASSEX on Thursday, along with the Hellenic Navy Ship HS Psara.

The exercise saw tactical manoeuvres, replenishment-at-sea approaches, surface firing and cross-deck landings, and culminated in a steam past.

During the exercise, the navies had the opportunity to exchange best practices and enhance maritime interoperability.

"Passage Exercise #PASSEX #IndianNavy's stealth frigate #INSTarkash with the Hellenic Navy Ship #HSPsara . Enhancing maritime interoperability India-Greece #BridgesofFriendship", the Indian Navy spokesperson wrote on X.

In a post on X, the Western Naval Command said, "#INSTarkash @indiannavy participated in a #PASSEX with #HSPsara @NavyGR on 10 Jul 25. The exercise included validating communication procedures, tactical manoeuvres, replenishment-at-sea approaches, surface firing and cross deck landings, culminating in a steampast. The engagement provided an opportunity to exchange Best Practices and enhance bilateral maritime interoperability. Both units proceeded with scheduled deployments on completion of the exercise."

A statement on the Exercise was also issued by the Hellenic Navy, which is the naval force of Greece.

"On Thursday, July 10, 2025, a joint PASSEX (Passing Exercise) training of the Frigate (F/G) PSARA was conducted with the Frigate (F/G) TARKASH (F-50) of the Indian Navy in the sea area west of Mumbai. During the joint training, fire, communications and advanced manoeuvre exercises were carried out. This joint training contributed to promoting the level of operational readiness and combat capability", the statement observed.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a previous statement had underlined that India's traditionally long-standing, warm and friendly relationship with Greece has been marked by consistent support for each other on issues of core national interest, such as Kashmir and Cyprus.

During the visit of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to India in 2024, the leaders reaffirmed their shared objectives to advance defence cooperation, including defence industrial collaboration and innovation. (ANI)

