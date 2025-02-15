Munich: EAM Jaishankar meets Foreign Ministers of Argentina, Romania

Munich [Germany], February 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met on Saturday with the Foreign Ministers of Argentina and Romania amongst several other dignitaries during the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference taking place in Germany.

In a post on X, EAM said, "Welcomed the meeting with FM @emilhurezeanu of Romania. Discussed advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, and mobility."

Welcomed the meeting with FM @emilhurezeanu of Romania. Discussed advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, and mobility. 🇮🇳 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/5zQyWhTBqQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 15, 2025

EAM also said, "A good meeting with Foreign and Trade Minister Gerardo Werthein of Argentina. Discussed further expansion in our trade and investment. Shared perspectives on global affairs."

A good meeting with Foreign and Trade Minister Gerardo Werthein of Argentina. Discussed further expansion in our trade and investment. Shared perspectives on global affairs. 🇮🇳 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/rI2L6FhuW5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 15, 2025

On Friday (local time), EAM Jaishankar also participated in a panel discussion on the topic 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience' at the Munich Security Conference alongside Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Elissa Slotkin and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowsk.

During the panel discussion, Jaishankar expressed optimism over the direction of India's democracy and stressed that India's democracy has delivered. He spoke how the elections are conducted in India and mentioned about recent elections in Delhi and parliamentary elections held in 2024.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Started the #MSC2025 with a panel on 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience'. Joined PM @jonasgahrstore, @ElissaSlotkin and @trzaskowski_. Highlighted India as a democracy that delivers. Differed with the prevailing political pessimism. Spoke my mind on foreign interference."

Earlier, EAM also held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha where the two discussed ongoing efforts towards the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar also met Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder in Germany and discussed economic and technology cooperation. The two leaders also held talks about the international situation. Jaishankar said that he looked forward to welcoming Markus Soder to India. The EAM also held a meeting with Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and discussed bilateral cooperation and Ukraine development.

The 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) is being held in Germany's Munich from February 14-16. The MSC 2025 will offer an unparalleled platform for high-level debates on the key foreign and security policy challenges of time. (ANI)

