Home / World / Munich's Oktoberfest temporarily shut due to bomb threat

Munich's Oktoberfest temporarily shut due to bomb threat

The suspect has been accused of setting a building on fire in a family dispute in which one person died

Reuters
Frankfurt, Updated At : 09:36 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Waitresses carry beer after the first guests arrived in a beer tent at the Theresienwiese in Munich. Reuters
Authorities temporarily closed Munich's Oktoberfest on Wednesday over a bomb threat in a letter written by a suspect accused of starting a deadly house fire, police said.

The suspect has been accused of setting a building on fire in a family dispute in which one person died. The annual festival was permitted to reopen after police found nothing suspicious there.

Joachim Herrmann, interior minister of the state of Bavaria where Munich is the capital, said: "It was the right thing to do to take it seriously."

