Munir Mengal calls for action on enforced disappearances, Baloch activists at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI): Munir Mengal, President of the Baloch Voice Association, raised concerns over enforced disappearances, restrictions on peaceful assembly and the detention of Baloch activists in Pakistan during the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Addressing the Council, Mengal said families of people allegedly taken by state forces continued to wait, in some cases for years, for information about their whereabouts.

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He questioned the effectiveness of Pakistan’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, alleging that it had failed to provide adequate accountability or reliable information to affected families.

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Mengal called on Pakistan to criminalise enforced disappearance under domestic law, ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and provide unhindered access to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.

He also raised concerns over restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly, alleging that protesters faced mass arrests and charges under anti-terrorism and cybercrime laws.

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Referring to Baloch activists, Mengal specifically called for the immediate and unconditional release of Dr Mehrang Baloch and other activists whom he said had been detained for peacefully demanding truth and justice. He also urged that charges arising from peaceful advocacy be dropped.

Mengal further called on Pakistan to impose an immediate moratorium on the death penalty.

He urged the Human Rights Council to maintain dedicated monitoring of the human rights situation in Pakistan and seek concrete, time-bound reforms.

“The victims deserve more than statements. They deserve action,” Mengal said. (ANI)

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