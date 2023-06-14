‘Murderer’ held after three found dead in Nottingham

Nottingham, June 13

British police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead on the street in the central English city of Nottingham on Tuesday and three were injured.

Detectives said they had an open mind about the motive for the incidents and added that counter-terrorism officers were investigating.

Two of the those killed were students from one of the city’s universities. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. — Reuters