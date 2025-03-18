DT
Home / World / Musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo among 7 dead after Honduras plane crashes into water after takeoff

The Jetstream aircraft operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members, according to the country's transport minister
Reuters
Tegucigalpa, Updated At : 09:48 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
Well-known Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo was among the dead.
A plane crashed just off the Caribbean coast of Honduras on Monday night minutes after taking off from Roatan Island, killing seven people, while 10 others were pulled out from the wreckage alive, authorities said.

The Jetstream aircraft operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members, according to the country's transport minister, who said the wreckage was found about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) off the island's coast.

According to the flight manifest shown by local media, the passengers included a U.S. national, a French national and two minors. The plane was scheduled to fly to La Ceiba airport on the Honduran mainland.

Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas confirmed the death toll, while both police and fire officials detailed the rescue efforts underway.

Dramatic video uploaded to social media by the national police showed officers and other rescue workers carrying survivors onto a rocky coastline, some in stretchers, as a nearby boat shone a bright light amid the darkness.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The airline did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Borjas told Reuters the survivors were transported to a nearby hospital, while also confirming that the crash took place shortly after the plane's takeoff from the island.

Roatan, the largest of the Bay Islands just off the Honduran coast, is a popular tourist attraction and famed for its vibrant coral reefs.

Borjas noted that adverse conditions complicated the search and rescue efforts.

"It's been difficult to access the accident (site) because there are 30 meters (98 ft) of rocks and you can't get there while walking or swimming," he said.

"The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility," he added.

