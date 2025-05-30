DT
PT
Home / World / Musk exits US admn, to focus on Tesla, Starlink

Musk exits US admn, to focus on Tesla, Starlink

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration work to focus on his businesses after leading a tumultuous efficiency drive, during which he upended several federal agencies but ultimately failed to deliver the generational savings he had sought....
article_Author
Reuters
WASHINGTON, Updated At : 11:17 AM May 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Elon Musk
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration work to focus on his businesses after leading a tumultuous efficiency drive, during which he upended several federal agencies but ultimately failed to deliver the generational savings he had sought.

His “off-boarding will begin tonight,” a White House official said. While Musk remains close to the president, his exit comes after a gradual, but steady slide in standing.

Of late, Musk began to hint that his time in government would come to a close, while expressing frustration at times that he could not more aggressively cut spending.

