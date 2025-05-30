Musk exits US admn, to focus on Tesla, Starlink

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration work to focus on his businesses after leading a tumultuous efficiency drive, during which he upended several federal agencies but ultimately failed to deliver the generational savings he had sought.

His “off-boarding will begin tonight,” a White House official said. While Musk remains close to the president, his exit comes after a gradual, but steady slide in standing.

Of late, Musk began to hint that his time in government would come to a close, while expressing frustration at times that he could not more aggressively cut spending.